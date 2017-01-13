Man seriously injured in attack outside popular Sheffield pub

A man suffered a serious head injury in an attack in the doorway of a popular pub in Sheffield city centre.

The 54-year-old was assaulted by another man in the doorway of the Frog and Parrott on Division Street at around 8.20pm on Saturday, December 10.

Detectives investigating the incident have only released details today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 54-year-old man was assaulted by another man in the doorway of the Frog and Parrot Public House, Division Street, Sheffield.

"The 54-year-old was taken to the Northern General Hospital with a serious head injury.

"Did you see this assault? Were you in the area at the time?

"If you saw this assault or have any information about the incident please contact the police."

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.