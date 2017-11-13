Man's body found in Doncaster woodland

A man's body was found in woodland in Doncaster this morning.
Police officers cordoned off a wooded area on Crossfield Lane, Skellow, following the discovery, while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and file will now be prepared for the coroner."
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
