Man's body found in Doncaster woodland

A man's body was found in woodland in Doncaster this morning.

Police officers cordoned off a wooded area on Crossfield Lane, Skellow, following the discovery, while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and file will now be prepared for the coroner."

The identity of the man has not yet been released.