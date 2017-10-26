Man's body discovered on Sheffield train tracks

Have your say

An investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered on a set of train tracks in Sheffield.

Police were called to Archer Road in Sheffield on Tuesday evening at around 9pm after a resident reported seeing a man's body on the tracks.

British Transport Police, Network Rail and an ambulance attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is thought that the man, aged in his 60s, was hit by a train but an investigation has been launched to investigate the death.

The road was closed in both directions as police investigated the incident.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.