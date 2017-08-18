Man rescued from South Yorkshire flat fire

Have your say

A man has been rescued from a burning South Yorkshire flat in a blaze started by a cooking appliance.

The man was found in the bedroom of the second floor flat in Haverhill Grove, in the Wombwell area of Barnsley.

He was overcome by smoke, and rescued by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus.

He was treated outside by ambulance officers and taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Dearne, Cudworth and Barnsley were called to the fire at 7.30pm on Thursday.

They used hose reels to extinguish the fire. The crews left the scene at 8.50pm.

Firefighters advise residents to have smoke alarms on every floor of their homes, and have them tested regularly.