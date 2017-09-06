Man repeatedly tells young girl to 'get inside his van' in disturbing incident on Sheffield street

Have your say

A man told a young girl to 'get inside his van' after pulling up next to her on a Sheffield street.

The man, driving a white van, pulled up alongside the 13-year-old as she walked along Handsworth Road on Monday at around 3pm.

He reportedly asked the young girl to get inside the van but drove off after the girl repeatedly declined.

The driver is described as Asian, in his mid-late 20s, with long black hair and a thin beard. He is thought to have been wearing a black polo shirt.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify the vehicle and the driver and CCTV work and number plate recognition work continues to be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 614 of September 4.