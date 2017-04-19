Man remains in hospital after Sheffield city centre pub attack

A man remains in hospital today after an attack in a city centre pub in Sheffield.

The 28-year-old was left fighting for life after the attack in Walkabout on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said he is in a stable condition today.

The attack led to police chiefs ordering the closure of the pub over the weekend ahead of a planned court application to seek a three month closure order yesterday.

But after talks with Walkabout bosses police chiefs gave the go-ahead for the pub to re-open yesterday afternoon after ordering a number of changes.

They have demanded the installation of an enhanced CCTV system and the employment of a new door security team.

Changes to the team's management team have also been ordered.

An action plan for the bar has been drawn up.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released from police custody and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.