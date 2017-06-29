Man raped in attack in Rotherham street

Detectives are hunting a rapist who attacked a man in a Rotherham street.

He attacked his 18-year-old victim in Moorgate Street in Rotherham town centre at around 12.10am on Thursday, June 22.

A CCTV image has been released of a man it is believed could hold vital information about the sex attack.

The attacker was between 25 and 30-years-old, of stocky-muscly build and tall.

He had short, brown hair, which was shaved at the back and longer on top, plus a short, cropped beard.

PC Dawn Murray, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are continuing to offer support to the man and are trying to work with him to gather as much information as possible, to determine exactly what happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“As part of that investigation, extensive enquiries have been carried out in the area, including close analysis of CCTV footage to trace the victim’s movements late on Wednesday evening and into the following morning.

“From our enquiries so far, we know that the victim walked along Church Street and High Street, prior to the alleged incident occurring and I’d ask anyone who saw anything suspicious late on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning around those areas to please contact us.

“As part of the investigation, we’re also looking to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image, as we believe he may hold important information about what happened.

“If you are the man pictured, of if you recognise him, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.