Man quizzed over derby day violence in Sheffield

A man has been quizzed over derby day violence which flared after Sheffield Wednesday and United met for the first time in five years.

The 51-year-old was interviewed by officers following a disturbance in London Road after last month's Steel City derby, which United won.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was interviewed over an incident where a man was injured in an altercation with another man who approached his car as rival fans clashed.

He was interviewed voluntarily under caution and has since been 'reported on summons for public order offences' while the investigation continues.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who was the match day commander for the derby, said: “Our main priority during the match was to keep members of the public safe and ensure it was an enjoyable event for all.

“On the whole this was achieved, however there were a small minority of people who were intent on causing disorder and violence. To demonstrate our no tolerance stance against this type of behaviour, robust action was taken to apprehend any offenders engaging in disorder and violence.

“I hope our continued action to identify and take action against individuals involved in disorder, provides reassurance to our local communities that we will work where possible to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

