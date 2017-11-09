Man pleads guilty to manslaughter over death in Barnsley

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of a man who was run over during a disturbance in a Barnsley street.

Reece Thompson, aged 26, formerly of Christchurch Road, West Melton, Rotherham, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and admitted killing 37-year-old Richard Broughton.

Mr Broughton suffered multiple injuries when he was struck by a car during an altercation in Welland Crescent, Elsecar, in April.

He died in hospital two days later.

Thompson, who is also known as Kayne Reece Jones, has been remanded in custody and is to be sentenced on December 15.