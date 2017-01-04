Man of Steel team raises thousands

More donations to the Yorkshire Man of Steel are on their way to the British Heart Foundation, to help fund life-saving research into heart disease.

The team driving forward the Yorkshire Man of Steel project presented £2,25 to the British Heart Foundation this week, after announcing in July 2015 that 10 per cent of all donations to the Heart of Steel – which will sit inside the Yorkshire Man of Steel – will go towards the BHF’s research into heart and circulatory disease.

Steve Mehdi, the sculptor behind the iconic landmark said: “This is a unique opportunity for the public to support the amazing work undertaken every day by the British Heart Foundation’s researchers, while also helping to bring the Yorkshire Man of Steel to life. We are thrilled to present another donation to the BHF and continue making a difference to saving and improving lives in South Yorkshire and across the region.”

Lauren Mallinson, fundraising manager for the BHF in South Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to receive this important contribution from the Yorkshire Man of Steel. Our pioneering research has helped revolutionise the treatment of heart attacks and other heart conditions. But coronary heart disease is still the UK’s single biggest killer. Through this exciting and growing project, your name – or that of a loved one – will power research that will save lives in all our communities.”

Within the 32 metre high Yorkshire Man of Steel is a heart which will bear up to 150,000 names, each as the result of a donation made to the Heart of Steel.

There are around 653,770 people in Yorkshire and the Humber living with heart and circulatory disease. Each name engraved on the Heart of Steel will help power even more ground-breaking research to help the BHF better understand, prevent and treat these conditions. In the past 50 years, the BHF has pioneered research that has transformed the lives of millions of people. Visit www.bhf.org.uk/heartofsteel