A man who died after the car he was driving ploughed into a lamppost has been named.

Tyler Brian Young, aged 19, from Doncaster, was driving a yellow X-Type Jaguar which crashed in Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, at 5.50am on Wednesday, January 11.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

An inquest into the death has been opened and a full hearing is due to take place in June.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.