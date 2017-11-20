Man left with possible 'life changing' injuries after Sheffield crash

A man was left with potentially life changing injuries after a collision in Sheffield.

The motorcyclist was riding a blue Yamaha along Penistone Road when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo close to the junction with Bastock Road at 6.30pm on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the Polo was beginning to turn right out of Bastock Road at the time of the crash.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist, from Sheffield, suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries while the Polo driver was unharmed.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.