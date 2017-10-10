Man left with broken jaw after attack near Barnsley bar

A man suffered a broken jaw in an attack near a bar in Barnsley town centre.

The 19-year-old was targeted close to Che Bar in Peel Street, where he was assaulted by a group of four men, who left him with a broken jaw and other facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident happened between 4am and 5am on Sunday, July 30, but detectives investigating the incident have only released details and appealed for witnesses to come forward today.

Detective Constable Della O’Horo said: “While I appreciate this incident happened a while ago, our enquiries are very much still ongoing and I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened, or who recalls anything about the incident to come forward.

“The victim was wearing a black T-shirt, black canvas trousers and black shoes. At this time, the victim has been unable to provide a description of the four men involved.

“If you think you know who is responsible or saw either the victim or a group of men behaving aggressively in the area that evening, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting reference number B/98725/2017.