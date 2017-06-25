Man left fighting for his life after attack in north Derbyshire pub

Police have reissued an appeal for information about an attack that left a man with life-threatening injuries,

A 69-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital following the serious assault at The Beeches pub, in High Street, Staveley, at about 6.20pm on Wednesday, June 21.

A 45-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation earlier this week.

He has been arrested in relation to the incident again and is still in police custody, where he continues to be interviewed.

Detective Inspector Gemma Booth, who is leading the inquiry, is now urging more witnesses to come forward to help officers with the investigation.

She said: We are in the process of identifying witnesses that may have either been present at The Beeches between 4pm and 8pm on June.

“Likewise, CCTV enquiries have identified a man, woman and child who were walking by the pub just after 6.20pm.

"We are very keen to speak to these passers-by as their attention appears to be drawn towards the pub around the time of the alleged offence, and therefore they could be potentially key witnesses.”

If that sounds like you, or if you can help the investigation in any way, call us on 101, quoting incident 840 of June 21.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.