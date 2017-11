Have your say

Police are hunting for a man after a passenger suffered an 'unprovoked attack' on a Sheffield to Doncaster train.

The incident happened between 7.54am and 8.25am on October 14 and British Transport Police officers are urging people to come forward and identify the man pictured.

It was reported the male tried to strangle the victim during the assault.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 151 of 14/10.