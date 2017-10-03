Man killed in Sheffield crash

A man has died following a crash between his motorcycle and a lorry in Sheffield this morning.

The crash happened near to the junction of Fox Hill Road and Fox Hill Crescent shortly after 10am today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the motorbike, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fox Hill Road between the junctions of Parson Cross Road and Lyminster Road were closed at the time of the incident but reopened a short time later."

An investigation is currently ongoing into the collision and officers are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time, to report it via 101 quoting incident number 263 of 3 October.