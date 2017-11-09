Man kicked door and demanded cash during attempted house raid in Sheffield

Police were called when a man turned up at a house in Sheffield demanding cash while kicking the door and attempting to force the lock.

The attempted break-in on Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, earlier this week, is one of a number under investigation across the city.

Officers are also looking for a man who was spotted with bolt croppers trying cut through a lock on a gate in Waterslacks Road, Woodhouse.

They are also investigating the theft of jewellery from homes in Garland Close, Westfield; Basford Street, Darnall and Kilvington Road, Woodthorpe.

Electrical items were stolen from a house in Hartopp Road, Arbourthorne, after the locks were forced and a mobile phone and laptops were taken during a burglary in Bevercotes Road, Firth Park.

A bank card and cash were stolen during the raid of a house in Wade Street, Page Hall and electrical domestic appliances were stolen during another burglary in Eastern Avenue, Arbouthorne.

Offences have also been reported in Hallyburton Close, Arbourthorne and Badger Place, Woodhouse.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.