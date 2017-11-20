Man jailed over robbery in Sheffield city centre

A man has been jailed for over four years for a robbery in Sheffield city centre.

Deroy Michael Thompson, aged 28 and formerly of Wulfric Place, Manor and 22-year-old Cyrus Scarborough, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, befriended their victim on a night out in May.

Detectives said they were initially friendly with their 28-year-old victim as they walked away from the pubs and clubs.

But when they got to Broom Walk, between Broomhall and Devonshire Green, they became 'aggressive and violent'.

Their victim suffered serious facial injuries and had his wallet stolen during an attack.

His bank card was then used to withdraw £500 from his account.

Thompson was jailed for 54 months after admitting robbery and Scarborough was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to assault and theft.

DC Yvonne Fairbrother said: "The pair were initially friendly with their victim, walking with him away from the busy pubs and clubs towards Broom Walk.



"When they got him to that location, however, their demeanour changed and they became aggressive and violent.



"The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious facial injuries before Thompson and Scarborough made off with his wallet.



"They shortly afterwards used the victim's bank card to withdraw £500 from his account.



"I'm pleased they admitted their guilt before the court and have both been put behind bars for their crimes."



