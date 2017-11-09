Man jailed over 'frightening' robbery in Rotherham town centre

A man has been jailed for two years and four months over a 'frightening' robbery in Rotherham town centre.

David Ziga, aged 22, targeted a 52-year-old woman he spotted walking along Howard Street in the early hours.

He asked the woman for the time then grabbed her handbag and ran off.

Ziga, from the Eastwood area of Rotherham, fled the country after the robbery last year but returned in September and was arrested.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery.

Detective Constable Ellen Speight said: “Ziga approached his victim, a 52-year-old woman walking through the town centre, under the guise of asking her for the time.

“He then violently grabbed the woman’s handbag, snatching it from her and running from Howard Street, where the robbery took place.

"While his victim was not injured, this took place in the early hours of the morning and must have been very frightening.

“Ziga has actively evaded police and fled the country, though he returned to the UK in September this year and was arrested last month.

“I’m pleased he is now behind bars for this crime and I hope the victim is reassured knowing that we have finally been able to bring Ziga to justice.”