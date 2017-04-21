Man jailed for walking Sheffield streets armed with paper knife

A Sheffield man, who walked the streets armed with a paper knife due to fears he may be attacked by gang members, has been sent to prison.

Ayed Ghaleb, 24, was found with a paper knife in his possession when he went to visit a Sheffield probation office about other matters on March 30 this year, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Prosecuting, Andrew Smith, said: "He was searched and during the search, when looking in what the officers described as a 'man bag,' they found a detachable paper knife."

"He was arrested for being in possession of a bladed article. He said he had been using it to repair his motorbike."

Officers then pressed Ghaleb, of Lyons Road, Pitsmoor to tell them where his motorcycle was kept, at which point he revealed the real reason he carried a knife.

Mr Smith said: "He said some friends had been involved with gangs and had been murdered as a result of their gang activity.

"He said if someone tried to hurt him he would be prepared to use the knife."

Ghaleb was subsequently charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The court was told that Ghaleb was on license for two theft charges at the time this offence was carried out.

Andrew Davies, defending, asked Judge Paul Watson QC to take Ghaleb's early guilty plea, which was made during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last month, into consideration when imposing a sentence.

Judge Watson said: "The sentence is one of six weeks in prison, reduced down to four for your guilty plea.

"It is applicable from today."

Judge Watson also approved an order for forfeiture of the knife.