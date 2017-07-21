Man jailed for 'smearing excrement' in face of South Yorkshire prison officer

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for smearing excrement in the face of a South Yorkshire prison officer.

Matthew Parsley, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday.

The offence took place at HMP Doncaster.

He did not turn up to court but was found guilty of common assault. Another four weeks were added to his sentence for failing to appear at court.

The court heard how on July 23 last year Parsley smeared the face of a female prison officer with excrement while serving a sentence for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment at HMP Doncaster.

PC Emma Taylorson from the prison investigation team said: “Parsley was released from prison prior to this case going to court and failed to appear at the hearing, but was found guilty in his absence.

“He was therefore also jailed for four weeks for failing to appear at court in relation to this matter.

“This type of behaviour is completely inappropriate and we work closely with prisons to take robust action against anyone who assaults those that work within the prison system.”