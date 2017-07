A man has been jailed for a year for indecently assaulting a child under the age of 13 in the 1990s.

Paul Brough, aged 55, who was found guilty after a trial, has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Jurors heard his victim, who was assaulted in Chesterfield, reported the historic offence in 2015.

Brough, of Laurel Avenue, Arkwright, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court.