Man jailed for role in car park shooting outside Sheffield pub

A Sheffield gunman has been jailed for his role during a shooting in a pub car park.

Lewis Michael Taylor, of Fircroft Road, Shiregreen, was jailed for six years and four months as part of shooting in the Thorncliffe Arms car park in Chapeltown back in July.

Appearing alongside him was 26-year-old Jamie Lee Howden, of Barber Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, who fired shots across the car park during the incident.

Sheffield Crown Court heard at around 11pm on Friday, July 15, police received 999 calls from concerned members of the public that shots had been fired at the Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown.

The court was told officers carried out an extensive search of the area and a cluster of bullets were discovered. In the coming days, detectives trawled through hours of CCTV footage from both the pub and nearby locations, to piece together exactly what had happened.

Footage showed Howden, Taylor and several other friends sitting outside of the pub before four men enter the car park and approach the group.

After a brief conversation, the four men are seen to walk away before Howden and Taylor follow.

Detective Constable Steve Robinson, the investigating officer, said: “Howden then ran from where he was standing outside of the pub, closely followed by Taylor.

“Howden began by firing a single shot wild into the air across a car park full of cars. CCTV showed that some of these cars had people inside them who could be seen ducking for cover upon hearing the sound of gunshots.

“Taylor is seen to do the same, but it is believed with an imitation firearm. Howden then, in what can only be described as military like style, uses his surroundings of parked cars to duck and take cover before firing multiple shots directly at the men he is pursuing. He then gives further chase before firing again."

An investigation was launched and through thorough CCTV analysis and enquiries in the area, police able to identify those involved and piece together their movements.

DC Robinson added: “In the frenzy, one of the shots he fires passes through a car, through the cars back seats and landing, where it was recovered in the boot.“Thankfully, no one was injured but this could have easily turned in to a fatal incident. Being in possession of a gun does not give you status, it does not give you authority and anyone found to be carrying a firearm will be arrested and brought to justice.

“Through both overt and covert policing operations, we will continue to identify those who carry firearms on the streets of South Yorkshire to ensure that this county is a safe place to live.”

“I hope this sends out a clear message to both the members of the public, and those who consider carrying firearms, that we will continue working tirelessly to protect the public of South Yorkshire and to identify those involved in armed criminality.”

Taylor pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to case fear of violence.

Howden pleaded guilty today to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Wednesday, December 21.

Howden has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in the New Year.