Man jailed for raping Sheffield woman had already raped before

A man jailed for 24 years for raping a woman he offered a lift home to after a night out had raped before, The Star can reveal.

Ferdos Rabani, aged 48, offered a 34-year-old woman a lift home after approaching her in Sheffield city centre last April.

He is believed to have drugged the woman by offering her a cigarette to make her drowsy before driving her to a remote area outside the city to attack her.

The Star can now reveal that Rabani, formerly of Seagrave Crescent, Gleadless, Sheffield, was sentenced to seven years behind bars in December 2001 for raping another woman.

Following his release from prison he was jailed for another 18 months for harassing a woman.

During an appeal against the jail term, London's Criminal Appeal Court heard that he 'pressurised' a vulnerable woman into having sex with him, using her heroin addiction to 'control' her.

Rabani, described as 'ruthless and domineering', used threats of violence and preyed on the fact that the woman wanted to keep her addiction secret from her family to pressurise her into having sex.

He also bombarded her with calls and texts and harassed her at work when she tried to avoid him.

Rabani was sentenced after pleading guilty to putting a person in fear of violence through harassment and perverting the course of justice, but challenged the length of the jail term.

Judges dismissed the appeal, describing him as 'predatory'.

After he was released from prison after serving his sentence, he was jailed for another three years for threatening to kill a South Yorkshire police officer and her family.

He made the threats after he was recalled to prison following his behaviour at a bail hostel.

Rabani claimed the officer, who monitored him while he was on the Sex Offenders' Register, had 'ruined his life'.