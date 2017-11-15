Man jailed for growing and dealing cannabis in Sheffield

A man has been jailed for a year for growing and dealing cannabis in Sheffield.

Trevor Taylor, aged 32, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, was arrested after officers spotted a car which had been seen in suspicious circumstances in the Gleadless Valley area.

The car was pulled over and when officers spoke to the driver - Taylor - they said they could smell cannabis.

Both he and his car were searched and officers found a resealable plastic bag containing five smaller resealable bags, which each contained cannabis.

They also found another small bag of cannabis and when they searched his home they found nine cannabis plants growing in the loft.

Taylor was jailed after being found guilty of possession of drugs with intent to supply cannabis.

PC Chris Ardron, of Sheffield’s Tasking Team, said: "This is another good example of proactive police work, where a stop of a vehicle has led to an arrest and prison sentence.

"The Tasking Team is committed to tackling all levels of drugs supply in Sheffield."