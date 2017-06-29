Man jailed for five years after discovery of gun on Sheffield allotment

A man has been caged for five years following the discovery of a gun hidden in a rabbit hutch on a Sheffield allotment.

Jack Brook, aged 21, of Penrith Road, Shirecliffe, kept the sawn-off shotgun on a family allotment close to his home.

A rabbit hutch was used to store a gun inside

It was found along with ammunition when officers carried out a search of two allotments in August last year following concerns about suspicious activity there.

When officers arrived they also discovered the plots were being used to breed dogs, with 21 puppies - 13 German Shepherds and eight Collies - found there.

South Yorkshire Police said the pups, which were in poor condition, were handed over to the RSPCA.

Brook was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

DC Steve Hemsley said: “I’m pleased Brook is behind bars and a dangerous weapon is now off the streets, out of circulation and unable to fall into anyone else’s hands.

“The allotment plots Brook chose to hide the firearm at had been in his family for over 40-years and have now both been repossessed by the council due to his criminality.

“I hope this send out a strong message that we will not tolerate the possession or use of firearms in South Yorkshire and I would always encourage anyone with information or concerns, to report it to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

The RSPCA has re-homed the pups and Brook received a caution for animal welfare offences.

A spokesman for Sheffield City Council, which rented the plots to Brook's family, said: “Criminality is something we will not tolerate on our allotment plots, or indeed on any council-owned property.

“It doesn’t matter how long you or your family may have had an allotment - if you are found to be using a plot for criminal activity, we will evict you, and hand any evidence to the police.

“We are happy to work in partnership with South Yorkshire Police and others, to ensure that our allotments remain safe, family-friendly sites for the community to enjoy.”