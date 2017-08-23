Man jailed following police chase through Chesterfield

A man has been jailed following a police chase in which he crashed into police car.

Richard Hardy, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood, was jailed for two years after being convicted of five offences following the police pursuit through Chesterfied in April this year.

The 40-year-old continued driving his Renault Megane convertible through North Wingfield, Grassmoor and Wingerworth despite being asked to stop by officers.

Her eventually came to a halt after crashing into a police car.

Hardy pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

He was also sentenced for dangerous driving and pointing a blade in a public place.