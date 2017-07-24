Man jailed after number of thefts from cars on Sheffield estate

Have your say

A man has been locked up after committing a series of thefts from cars on a Sheffield estate inside 24 hours.

Ashley Godber, aged 34, of James Street, Masbrough, Rotherham went on a crime spree in the Handsworth area of Sheffield on July 12.

The thief was arrested and charged the following day with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of vehicle interference, one count of failing to comply with a drugs test, one public order offence and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was convicted of the offences and was handed a 14-week jail term at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Acting Police Sergeant Ryan Griffiths based in Sheffield said: “Godber committed a series of vehicle crimes in the Handsworth area within a 24-hour period.

“This came after he was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order in March this year with specific conditions about not touching/entering unattended motor vehicles without the express permission of the owner.

“Thanks to some fast action by Sheffield officers, we were able to arrest Godber and charge him the following day (13 July with a series of offences.

“He is now behind bars for his crimes.”