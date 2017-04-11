Man inured in hit-and-run still seriously ill in hospital

A man injured in a hit-and -run in Sheffield is still serious ill in hospital.

Roland Beckett, aged 73, from Stannington, was hit by a car which failed to stop in Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, last Tuesday afternoon.

He suffered a shattered ankle and two fractured kneecaps in the crash, which was witnessed by his horrified daughter and three grandchildren, aged nine, five and three.

The dad-of-three, who battled cancer for years and is now in remission, has undergone surgery but may need further operations.

He was hit by a yellow and black Audi A3 which reversed out of a queue of traffic to perform a U-turn at a set of lights near the Tesco supermarket.

His devastated family has appealed for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver or the car involved to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.