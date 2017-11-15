Man injured in crash in Sheffield was travelling on stolen motorbike

A man injured in a crash in Sheffield yesterday afternoon was riding a stolen bike.

The 20-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash in Kenninghall Road, Arbourthorne, at around 1.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the red Honda CBF motorbike he was riding was stolen and an investigation is now underway.

A force spokeswoman said: "At around 1.30pm, it is reported that a red Honda CBF motorcycle was involved in a collision on Kenninghall Road.

"The motorcycle is believed to have been travelling towards East Bank Road. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

"The 20-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The motorcycle is reported to have been stolen and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 462 of November 14.