Man injured in attack in Sheffield street released from hospital

A man injured in an attack in Sheffield city centre has been discharged from hospital.

The 38-year-old man was found injured in West Street at around 3.50am yesterday and was taken to hospital, with injuries which were initially thought to be serious.

It has since emerged that he suffered minor injuries and has now been discharged.

He was found close to the Broughton House office and apartment development at the junction with Holly Street, which police cordoned off while the area was searched.

Detectives investigating the attack believe the man may have been involved in a crash on Moore Street, on the city centre side of the roundabout at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, 20 minutes earlier.

A vehicle, believed to be the injured man's, has been recovered by officers.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.