Man indentified after police appeal over sexual assault on Sheffield bus

A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a sexual assault on a bus has been identified.

Yesterday, officers issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about an incident on a bus travelling towards Meadowhall on Saturday, August 26.

A 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the X1 bus by a man who got on at the Wicker pharmacy.

Today, South Yorkshire Police said the man officers want to speak to has been identified.