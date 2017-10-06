Man indentified after police appeal over sexual assault on Sheffield bus

A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a sexual assault on a bus has been identified.
Yesterday, officers issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about an incident on a bus travelling towards Meadowhall on Saturday, August 26.
A 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the X1 bus by a man who got on at the Wicker pharmacy.
Today, South Yorkshire Police said the man officers want to speak to has been identified.
