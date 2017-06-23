Man in Sheffield hospital with serious injuries after pub brawl

A man is recovering at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a pub brawl.

Derbyshire Police were called to the Beechers Brook pub in Staveley High Street at 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 21, after reports of two men arguing in the entrance.

One of the men then allegedly assaulted the other.

An ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

A 45-year-old man was restrained by people in the pub and was arrested by officers at the scene. He remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact detective constable Adam Gasgoigne on 101 quoting reference number 17000262050.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the 'Contact Us' section at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

People with information can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.