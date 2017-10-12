Man in mask wanted over armed robbery at Sheffield bookies

A man in a mask escaped with cash after smashing his way behind the counter in a bookmakers in Sheffield.

The robber, who was armed with a piece of wood with nails in it, struck at Betfred, Gleadless Road, Heeley, last Thursday night but details of the raid have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Detectives investigating the incident said staff were 'incredibly upset and shaken' by their ordeal.

DC Katie-Ann Clogan, who is leading the investigation said: “Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, however the members of staff have been left incredibly upset and shaken.

“I would like to offer my reassurance that an investigation is ongoing into the incident and officers have been working to conduct enquires in the area, review CCTV footage and identify any forensic lines of enquiry.

“I would urge any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, or who saw a man in a mask either before or after the incident, to please report it to us.

"Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any information that may be able to assist officers with their enquiries?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.