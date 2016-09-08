Man in court today over death of Sheffield man

A man is due before magistrates today over the death of a man who was attacked in Sheffield city centre.

Liam Morris, aged 20, of no fixed abode, has been charged with manslaughter following the death of 37-year-old Daniel Brelsford on Monday night.

Mr Brelsford, from Sheffield, was found injured at the West One Plaza, Devonshire Green, five days earlier.

He suffered serious head injuries in an attack and was rushed to hospital but later died.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.