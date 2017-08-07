Man hurled racial abuse at members of public in Rotherham

Have your say

Police officers are trying to trace a man who hurled racial abuse at members of the public while he waited for a bus in Rotherham.

He was heard making the comments in Frederick Street in Rotherham town centre at around 5.15pm on Saturday, July 29.

The man was around 70 years old, of an average build and had dark brown hair.

He was wearing glasses and a tweed style suit jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.