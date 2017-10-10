Man hunted over thefts from victims he danced with and hugged on night out in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for a man who stole phones from victims he hugged or danced with on a night out in Sheffield.

In two separate incidents, victims reported having their phones stolen by a man they met on a night out in the city centre yesterday.

They told South Yorkshire Police the man danced with and hugged them.

The culprit was described as Asian by both victims. One said he was slim and the other said he was around 20 years old with short, dark hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "In two separate incidents in the city centre, victims were approached by a man who took hold of them or hugged them and danced with them.

"The victims later realised the man had stolen their phone.

"We have seen spates of this type theft before, especially targeted at people who are intoxicated, so less vigilant.

"Please alert your friends and relatives to be vigilant regarding this type of behaviour by strangers."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.