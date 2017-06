A man is being hunted over a street robbery in which a bag was snatched.

South Yorkshire Police said the robber struck in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, at 2.20pm yesterday.

He approached his 63-year-old victim from behind and grabbed their bag.

A member of the public intervened and got the bag and all its contents back but the attacker fled.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 592 of June 15.