Man hunted over sex attack on teenage girl in Rotherham

A man is being hunted over a sex attack on a teenage girl waling through Rotherham woodland.

He grabbed a 15-year-old girl in Droppingwell Woods, just off Droppingwell Road, Blackburn, at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 19.

Details of the incident have only been released today by South Yorkshire Police.

The force the man approached the girl from behind and grabbed her chest and face before the teenager managed to run away and call the police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Following extensive enquiries in the area, police have worked with the victim to produce an E-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

"If you recognise the man, or think you know who he might be, please call."

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.