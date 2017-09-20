Man hunted over blaze in Doncaster flats

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over a blaze in a block of flats in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said a fire broke out in the Sandbeck House flats in Hyde Park after something was lit and thrown into the rubbish shoot from the 11th floor.

A fire broke out in the bins below, filling the block of flats with smoke.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a safety precaUtion.

Detective Constable Karen Grave said: "At around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 10, it is reported that someone on the 11th floor of Sandbeck House flats in Grove Place, lit something before dropping it into the rubbish shoot.

“This then caused the bins to set alight and the flat complex was subsequently filled with smoke. As a result, emergency services had to evacuate the entire building, although thankfully no one was hurt.

“Our investigation into this extremely serious incident is continuing and I’d like to ask that anyone who recognises the man pictured in this CCTV image to please contact us.

“We believe he could hold important information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.