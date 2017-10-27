Man has 'knife held to throat' as police are called out to fight in Sheffield city centre

Two men fighting in the middle of Sheffield city centre has sparked a big police response.

Officers were called to York Street at the junction of Fargate at around 2.40pm today as fight spilled from outside Santander Bank to the Sainsbury's Local loading bay around the corner.

Police at the scene speaking to two men. Picture: The Star

One eyewitness said a third man 'held a knife' to one of the assailant's throats before police arrived onto the scene.

Shoppers and workers looked on in amazement as the two men traded blows. A riot van and four police cars arrived minutes after the fight broke out.

The eyewitness said: "One of of the men was on top of the other hitting him and another man out of nowhere told him to get off him before putting a knife to his throat.

"It was crazy, complete madness."

Police on the scene on York Street. Picture: The Star

Officers detained one man involved in the fight - it is not clear at this stage if any other arrests were made.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for an update on the incident.

We'll bring you more as we get it.