Man grabbed girl in 'suspicous incident' in Barnsley

A police E-fit has been issued of one of two men who approached a girl in Barnsley in a 'suspicious incident'.

One of the men grabbed the 10-year-old girl's arm before she managed to run away.

It happened on Saturday, August 13, but South Yorkshire Police have only just issued details of the incident on grassland near Dodworth Road and Plumber Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Following initial inquiries, officers have now released an E-fit of one of the men.

"The second man is described as aged between 36 and 40 years old, slim, with tanned skin and black hair. He is also said to have had a black plastic ear expander in one ear and was wearing a dark hooded top which had a white cord hanging from the hood.

"He was also wearing white jeans with rips in the knee."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.