Man glassed outside pub in Barnsley

A man suffered serious facial injuries in a glassing outside a pub in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said a glass or bottle is believed to have been thrown at the 28-year-old outside The Bridge, Penistone.

He was rushed to hospital but needs 'ongoing treatment' for his injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident in the early hours of Saturday, October 7 want to hear from witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police want to hear from you if you witnessed the serious assault of a man outside a pub in Penistone earlier this month.

"At around 2.30am on Saturday, October 7, it is reported that a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted outside The Bridge, on Bridge Street in Penistone.

"A man is reported to have thrown a glass or bottle at the 28-year-old, causing serious facial injuries that will require ongoing hospital treatment.

"Were you at the pub that evening or in the area at the time?

"Did you witness the assault and can you help officers with their enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.