Man glassed in Sheffield city centre bar

A Sheffield man was an inch away from losing an eye when he was glassed in a bar in Sheffield city centre.

Billy Gilberthorpe, aged 21, said he was attacked by a man carrying two miniature glass bottles moments after walking into Crystal on Carver Street on Saturday night.

Billy Gilberthorpe was glassed in Crystal

The chef and machine operative, from Ecclesfield, was on a night out when he said his attacker ran at him from inside the bar and smashed two bottles over his head.

He was left with wounds to his face and the back of his head, with two of the cuts just an inch away from one of his eyes.

Billy said the attack was unprovoked and had left him baffled.

"I was in the doorway having just arrived at Crystal about 10 seconds earlier when from nowhere this man ran at me" he said.

Billy Gilberthorpe after the glassing

"I saw him coming towards me but didn't think anything of it as I had just walked in and then the next thing I knew he attacked me.

"He had a glass miniature bottle in each hand and at first I thought he had punched me but then I could feel blood pouring from me so I knew I had been glassed.

" I couldn't believe what had happened and I was really lucky because an inch closer to me eye and I could have lost it."

He was taken to hospital and had the wounds glued.

Billy said he now has no plans for any more nights out in Sheffield city centre for the foreseeable future.

"I'm not going to go near town at night after this - I'm just going to stay local," he said.

"You hear about these things but never think it will happen to you, so it just isn't worth it."

He said his attacker was a short Asian man with a skin head.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 12.30am on Sunday, it is reported a 21-year-old man had been struck with a glass in Crystal Bar on Carver Street, Sheffield.

"The 21-year-old sustained cuts to his head and face and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.