Man given suspended sentence for 'unprovoked' attack on Sheffield bouncer

A 29-year-old man who drunkenly punched a bouncer at a popular Sheffield music venue in an unprovoked attack has avoided prison.

Prosecutor Michael Tooley, told Sheffield Crown Court how on the evening of July 31 this year, Iain Lowrie was on a night out in Sheffield City Centre when one of his friends got thrown out of West Street Live for 'drunken behaviour'.

As a result Lowrie, aged 29, left the West Street establishment at the same time.

Mr Tooley said: "The complainant was stood at the doorway when, the Crown say, Mr Lowrie went at the complainant and punched him in the face."

He continued by saying the complainant, a bouncer at the pub, responded by putting him into a 'bear hug' and in doing so prevented him from moving his arms.

"Mr Lowrie responded by struggling. Mr Lowrie's head hit the side of the complainant's face, causing further reddening," added Mr Tooley.

The complainant was left with a cut to his right eye, reddening to his cheek and a split lip.

Lowrie, who was said to be 'in drink' at the time of the offence, was arrested by police officers at the scene, and initially made no comment in police interview.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

The court was told that Lowrie had six previous convictions from seven offences, the most recent of which took place in Scotland and resulted in a prison sentence that he was released from in March 2013.

Amy Levitt, defending, told the court how Lowrie, of Springley Court, Grimsbury Road, Bristol had turned his life around since being released from prison, and now had a well-paid job and a stable relationship with a partner he was saving to buy a house with.

She added: "This was a one off mistake, and one which he regrets.

"He's very remorseful for this regrettable offence."

Recorder Graeme Cook sentenced Lowrie to six months in prison, suspended for one year and ordered him to pay the complainant £500 in compensation as well as a victim surcharge of £115.

Recorder Cook said he was satisfied Lowrie was remorseful for the 'unprovoked' attack on the bar's bouncer, and warned him that he could be facing a prison sentence should he commit any further offences over the next year.

He also ordered Lowrie to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.