Man gets into woman's car at Rotherham supermarket and threatens her with claw hammer

A man got into the front seat of a woman's car at a supermarket car park and threatened her with a claw hammer before trying to steal her bag.

The 51-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle at Morrisons at Cortonwood Retail Park when a man got in, threatened her with the weapon and then tried to snatch her handbag and car keys.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The man left the car empty handed and got into what is described as a black people carrier type car.

"The woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

"The man is described as white, in his early 40s and of a slim build. He is thought to have been wearing a cream coloured baseball cap and jeans.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?"

The incident happened on Thursday, January 20, at 8pm.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1035 of 19 January 2017 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.