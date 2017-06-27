Man found with knife in Sheffield city centre

Police seized a knife from a man in Sheffield city centre after searching him in the street.

South Yorkshire Police said officers received reports of the man carrying a weapon in Angel Street yesterday afternoon.

When they stopped and searched him he was found with a knife with a nine inch blade.

Officers seized the knife and arrested the man at the scene.

Wilster Mafoti, aged 18, of no fixed abode has been charged with possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.