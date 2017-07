A man was found with a knife and bolt croppers after being stopped by police officers in a Sheffield street.

He was stopped on the Carwood estate in Burngreave at 6pm on Tuesday after officers thought he was acting suspiciously.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He was spoken to and searched, upon which a kitchen knife, bolt croppers and gloves and a torch were found.

"The male was subsequently arrested."

Enquiries are ongoing.