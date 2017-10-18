Man found unconscious at country park in Rotherham after attack

A man is seriously ill after being found unconscious in a Rotherham country park following an attack.

The 37-year-old was found with serious facial injuries at Ulley Country Park, Ulley, at around 8.35am on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition today.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is now underway, with detectives keen to hear from anyone who was in the park on Sunday.

They do not know whether violence flared in the park of if the man was dumped there following an incident elsewhere.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro said: “We’ve had officers following up lines of enquiry since the man was found on Monday morning.

“The man’s injuries are severe and he’s very unwell in hospital, which now lead us to believe that he has been the victim of an assault.

“What remains unclear is where the man was assaulted, whether this happened in the park or whether he was transported there, and how he came to be on the reservoir embankment.

“This is clearly quite a troubling incident and we want to reassure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously and we will have an increased police presence in Ulley Country Park today speaking to people to see if we can piece together what happened.

“I’d ask anyone who regularly uses the park - dog walkers, runners, cyclists, families - to cast their minds back to Sunday afternoon or evening and if you saw anything suspicious or concerning, please call us.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.