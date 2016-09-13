Man found seriously injured in South Yorkshire street

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries after being found slumped in a South Yorkshire street.

The 65-year-old, was found in Jardine Street, Wombwell, at 10.30pm last night and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he is in a serious and potentially life threatening condition this morning.

An investigation into how the pensioner sustained the injuries is underway, with a police cordon in place where the man was found.

Neighbouring streets have also been sealed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating after a man in his 60s was found seriously injured in Jardine Street, Wombwell.

"Emergency services were called to the area at about 10.30pm last night to reports that a 65-year-old man was lying in the street with possible serious head injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night is asked to contact police.

"A cordon remains in place in Jardine Street while inquiries are carried out and the following roads are due to be closed for several hours, Hough Lane, Jardine Street, Pickup Crescent and Collindridge Road."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.